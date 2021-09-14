Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Q2 has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $148.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $6,685,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Q2 by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Q2 by 47.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Q2 by 13.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter valued at $245,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

