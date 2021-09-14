Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

