PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.99 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.95 billion.PVH also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,624. PVH has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.58.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

