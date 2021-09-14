Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $2.62 million and $3,380.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00123268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00172386 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,660.72 or 1.00055205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.53 or 0.07182451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.00910493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

