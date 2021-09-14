Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $132.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

