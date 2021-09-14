Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with acquisitions fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. The company boasts a solid capital position. Shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, rising expenses weigh on the company's margins. Lower ROE pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, the company expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,970,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.