Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.18% of Domino’s Pizza worth $546,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.39.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,436 shares of company stock valued at $37,157,679. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.65. 1,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.99. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

