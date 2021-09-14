Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $739.66 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.54% of Markel worth $739,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Markel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 15.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,238.57. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,205. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,239.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,201.52. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.