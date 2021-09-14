Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $612.43 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,282,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Abbott Laboratories worth $612,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.91. 82,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,018. The stock has a market cap of $226.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

