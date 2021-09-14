Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $506.28 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,879,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 63,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $506,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,814. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

