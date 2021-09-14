Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Separately, upped their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of PRI opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.77. Primerica has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 51.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth about $3,280,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

