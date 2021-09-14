Primecoin Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,709,971 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

