Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Trading Down 5.8%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.60. 470,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,556,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pop Culture Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pop Culture Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

