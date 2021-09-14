Poolz Finance (POOLZ) One Day Volume Tops $1.06 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $18.27 million and $1.06 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.97 or 0.00015040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00124514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00171366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.71 or 1.00106348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.18 or 0.07110178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.46 or 0.00933716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,622,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

