PolkaDomain (NAME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $58,314.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $836,642.58 and approximately $58,314.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,104,349 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

