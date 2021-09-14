Polkadex (PDEX) Price Hits $23.13

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $73.40 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $23.13 or 0.00049683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00120338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00170445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.37 or 1.00015880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.23 or 0.07162994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00889060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

