POA (POA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $142,494.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market cap of $10.40 million and $142,494.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,648,839 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
