PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,560 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250,132 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,106,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPV opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

