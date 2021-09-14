PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $214,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 343.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

