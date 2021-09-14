PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $836,000 Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of BIPC opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 43.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

