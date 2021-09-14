PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $802,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 34.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3,822.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 236,627 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.41 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

