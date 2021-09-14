PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 51.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,290 shares of company stock worth $5,588,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

