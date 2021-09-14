Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Short Interest Down 91.0% in August

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the August 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Plus Products stock remained flat at $$0.36 on Tuesday. Plus Products has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Plus Products Company Profile

Plus Products, Inc (Canada) is a hemp and cannabis food company. It also engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of cannabis infused products. The firm offers cannabis-infused edibles to both regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational, markets. The company was founded by Jacob F.

