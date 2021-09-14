Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 301.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

