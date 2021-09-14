Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 301.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

