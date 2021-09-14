PlotX Market Capitalization Achieves $3.69 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. PlotX has a market cap of $3.69 million and $350,012.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlotX has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00144268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00731006 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.