Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLN. TheStreet raised Olin from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

OLN opened at $48.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $27,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

