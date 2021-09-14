Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 517,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

CSCO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

