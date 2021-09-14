Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 600 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,502. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.79. The stock has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.