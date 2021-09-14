Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,332 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.05. The stock had a trading volume of 80,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,541. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $436.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

