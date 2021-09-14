Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,143 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.