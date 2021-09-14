Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of PNFP opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

