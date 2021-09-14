PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 456,414 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $6.44.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.