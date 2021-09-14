PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 456,414 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $6.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

