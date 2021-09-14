PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PG&E by 51,418.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in PG&E by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,428 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $68,490,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PG&E by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,905,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

PCG opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

