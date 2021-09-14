Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 3,993 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$29,906.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at C$96,310.05.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.06, for a total transaction of C$12,120.00.

Shares of PEY opened at C$8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.35. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.94.

PEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.02.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

