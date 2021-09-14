Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) versus Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Financial Comparison

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Li-Cycle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services $105.43 million 0.72 $2.86 million N/A N/A Li-Cycle N/A N/A -$23.62 million N/A N/A

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Li-Cycle 0 1 3 0 2.75

Li-Cycle has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.69%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services 3.41% -4.86% -2.08% Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Li-Cycle beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities. The Services segment includes on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers, technical services and nuclear services. The Medical segment includes R&D costs for the new medical isotope production technology from its majority-owned Polish subsidiary, PF Medical. The company was founded by Louis F. Centofanti in December 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

