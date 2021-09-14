People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.