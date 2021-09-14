Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.05. 355,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.