Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Jason D. Clark Sells 1,400 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $468.02. The company had a trading volume of 450,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,150. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 160.55, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $503.25.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.