Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Jason D. Clark Sells 1,400 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $468.02. The company had a trading volume of 450,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,150. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 160.55, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $503.25.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
