Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKIUF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035. Parkland has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

