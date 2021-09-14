Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.4% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after buying an additional 242,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,075. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.78 and its 200-day moving average is $305.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

