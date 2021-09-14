Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 337,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PKE stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $274.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.91. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

