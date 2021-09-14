Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Lowered to $8.50

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.39.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.45. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after buying an additional 5,566,618 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after buying an additional 4,046,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 538.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 1,634,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 149.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,421 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after buying an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

