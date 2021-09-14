Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 16,619 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:ELP opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

