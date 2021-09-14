Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $294,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of JVAL opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.