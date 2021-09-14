Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $294,000.

Shares of JVAL opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.