Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $123.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.23.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $132.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.
Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
About Papa John’s International
Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.
