Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $123.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $132.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

