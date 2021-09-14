Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PZZA opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $132.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

