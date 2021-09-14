Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.63.

NYSE PANW opened at $476.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $409.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.05. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $485.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

