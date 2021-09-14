Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Position Reduced by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.32% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PTBD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.60. 145,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,125. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.