Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective lowered by Tudor Pickering to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.40.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$37.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of C$9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.80%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

